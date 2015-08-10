Target ditches gender labels for toys, home and entertainment products

By KATHRYN ROBINSON, NBC News

(NBC News) - Target is ditching boys' and girls' labels on toys after the store says customers were raising concerns about unnecessary gender-based signs.

In an statement posted to their website on Friday, Target announced they were moving away from gendered signs in stores.

"Over the past year, guests have raised important questions about a handful of signs in our stores that offer suggestions based on gender," the posting read.

Molly Snyder, a spokeswoman for Target, told NBC News the ways that people shop are continually evolving and changing.

"We tried to look at what makes sense and what doesn't," Snyder said.

For apparel, the signs will stay. But in departments including Toys, Home and Entertainment, Target says suggesting products by gender is "unnecessary."

"We heard you, and we agree," the statement said. "Right now, our teams are working across the store to identify areas where we can phase out gender-based signage to help strike a better balance."

The store said they will also remove references to gender by no longer including the use of pink, blue, yellow or green paper on the back walls of shelves.

Changes will start to be seen in stores over the next few months, the company announced.