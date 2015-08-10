Job fair for new flooring facility in GA

The Georgia Department of Labor and Georgia Northwestern Technical College are co-hosting a job fair for BerryAlloc/BFS USA in Calhoun.

BerryAlloc/BFS USA is building a new manufacturing facility in Bartow County which will begin operations next spring, manufacturing sheet vinyl flooring.

The event, Thursday, Aug. 20, will be held from 3:00pm - 7:00pm at GNTC at 1151 Highway 53 Spur, S. W.

MAP LINK | Georgia Northwestern Technical College

The company is recruiting:

Colorists

Ink makers

Controllers for entry of goods

Electricians

Mechanics for industrial maintenance

Environmental health and safety managers

Foremen

Planners

Paste kitchen, printing and skilled machine operators

READ MORE | BerryAlloc jobs website

GDOL staff will be available to assist the job seekers with company applications and screen the applicants for the company. Selected applicants will be required to participate in a two-hour training and testing program on Friday, Aug. 21. Those who complete the program will have an in-depth interview with the company.

Due to U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations, applicants must be at least 18 years old.

