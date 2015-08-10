Servicemen honored at St. Jude Rodeo in Ringgold

A night of fun in North Georgia was marked by a time of reflection and honor. Hundreds paused to remember the lives of the five fallen servicemen at the annual St. Jude Children's Hospital Rodeo in Ringgold Saturday.

Five flags and pictures of the five fallen servicemen were at the forefront of the 16th Annual St. Jude Children's Hospital rodeo round up Saturday night.



"I thought it was appropriate and very fitting to honor those men and their families," says Stephenie Pyles.

Before the roping and riding began, hundreds of people who crowded into Doug Yates Farm stopped to pray for the families of the military members killed July 16th.



"I was at the riverpark that day and I feel a strong connection to those men that day," says Pyles.

Pyles says as Chattanooga and surrounding communities return to their daily routines, we should never forget the five brave men for giving up everything for their country.



"I think it's meaningful to keep remembering those people and the lives they lived and their sacrifice," she says.

All of the proceeds from the event were donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

