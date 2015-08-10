UT launches new sexual misconduct policy

“You’ve got to have a reason to come to a city,” Dean Arnold said. For more than 700,000 visitors, that reason is the Tennessee Aquarium, allowing the city to rake in millions of dollars each year.

KNOXVILLE (AP) - Officials at the University of Tennessee have announced a new sexual misconduct policy.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports ( http://bit.ly/1P0Oxrs ) that school leaders hope the policy, which becomes officials Aug. 19, will continue awareness on campus.

For the past year, campus leaders have worked to change the culture around and university response to sexual assaults, while also having several high-profile cases and a federal complaint.

School officials say they are starting with training sessions for employees who have high contact with students, who are receiving training as well.

School officials say definitions are now within the policy instead of in an appendix where readers might skip them and that prohibited conduct is "front and center." University leaders also say that responsibilities of mandatory reportings are now in easy-to-read charts.

