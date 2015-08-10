Charlie Puth to honor CPD's Pedigo, first responders this weekend

This weekend, our radio partners at 103.7 Kiss FM are hosting a First Responders Appreciation event, featuring recording artist Charlie Puth.

The event is limited to the first 50 people who donate $10 or more to Chattanooga Police Officer Dennis Pedigo’s GoFundMe site.

Pedigo was shot in the ankle as he responded to the July 16 shootings that claimed the lives of five military men.

HOW TO HELP | Officer Dennis Pedigo's Go Fund Me site

The father of four was dragged to safety by fellow first responders after he was shot and is currently recovering. he’s expected to be on crutches for months

Charlie Puth is the voice behind the biggest hit of 2015 so far, "See You Again" , a song many people in Chattanooga shared after the shootings.

The song is also featured on the soundtrack for ‘Furious 7.’

The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 16 at World of Beer on Market Street in downtown Chattanooga.

First responders will be invited directly through their organization.