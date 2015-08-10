Hiker killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park

By MATTHEW GRIMSON, NBC News

(NBC News) - A hiker was killed by a grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park last week, the National Park Service said a preliminary investigation had found.

Although an exact cause of death was yet to be determined, the service said investigators had identified what appeared to be defensive wounds on the man's arms.

It said the victim had been found "partially consumed" in the vicinity of the Elephant Back Loop Trail, near Lake Village, on Friday afternoon.

"Based on partial tracks found at the scene, it appears that an adult female grizzly and at least one cub-of-the-year were present and likely involved in the incident," the National Park Service said in a statement.

It said the Montana man was an experienced hiker who worked for urgent-care clinics in the park. A ranger found his body in a popular off-trail area that he was known to visit, the statement said.

Wildlife biologists have set traps in the area, and bears will be euthanized if they are determined to have been involved in the attack.

The National Park Service said the Elephant Back Loop Trail was closed for the time-being.

"All of Yellowstone National Park is considered bear country," it said. "Hikers are advised to stay on designated trails, travel in groups of three or more people, carry bear spray, be alert for bears, and make noise to help avoid surprise encounters."