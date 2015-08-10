All 95 Tennessee counties now in victim notification system

NASHVILLE (AP) - All 95 Tennessee counties are now part of the statewide victim notification service, with Van Buren County's recent addition.

The Tennessee Sheriffs' Association says crime victims can track the status of inmates in every Tennessee county.

The system, known as Statewide Automated Victim Information and Notification, or SAVIN, provides access to information concerning the custody status of offenders in county jails. Victims and other interested parties can register anonymously by phone at (888) 868-4631 or at http://www.vinelink.com to be notified in the event an offender is released, transfers or escapes.

The Sheriffs' Association says that victims shouldn't rely solely on the system for all notification purposes. But the organization says SAVIN does provide an optional process and timelier access to offender information from county correctional facilities.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.