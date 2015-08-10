NASCAR legend and broadcaster Buddy Baker dies - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

NASCAR legend and broadcaster Buddy Baker dies

Posted: Updated:
NASCAR legend Buddy Baker. NASCAR legend Buddy Baker.

CHARLOTTE, NC (WCNC) - Buddy Baker, a NASCAR legend and broadcaster, died Monday morning after a brief battle with cancer, according to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Baker, 74, had announced July 7 that he had been diagnosed with an inoperable tumor in his lung.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio announced Baker passed away early Monday morning. Baker stepped down from his role as co-host of "The Late Shift" for the station last month when he announced he had a "huge tumor" in his lung that was inoperable.

Baker won 19 races in what is now the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series, including the 1980 Daytona 500. He made his series debut in 1959 and ran his final Cup race was in 1992.

Among his victories were the 1970 Southern 500, and the Coca-Cola 600 in 1968, 1972 and 1973. He was named one of NASCAR's 50 greatest drivers in 1998.

Baker competed in NASCAR's premier circuit from 1959-92 and scored 19 victories.

Read more at WCNC's website.

  • SportsSportsMore>>

  • Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-03-22 22:09:11 GMT

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

    More

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

    More

  • Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:28:27 GMT
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More

  • NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:40:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.