Hot and muggy today with scattered afternoon storms

Good Monday. It's back to school for the kids in Marion County. It will be hot and muggy again today with the high reaching 93 and the heat index all the way up to about 100. I do expect clouds to build through the early afternoon, and scattered storms popping up on and off from about 2pm on through tonight and even into Tuesday. The humidity Tuesday will still be high, but the high temperature will only get to about 89.

The nice weather is really going to settle in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Tuesday will start with clear skies and lows in the upper 60s. The humidity will be much lower, so it should be a very comfortable start to the day. The humidity will stay low, and skies will stay sunny so the afternoon will also be pleasant as the high gets up to about 87.

The rest of the week will be nice with lows in the mid to upper 60s and highs in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday. Friday may see a little more moisture returning that could manifest itself as a late day shower or two, but the chance looks pretty low right now.

For the weekend, it will be warm and humid again with highs in the low 90s and a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm both Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 76

Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 87

3pm... Scattered Storms, 93