Marlins end losing streak, avert Braves sweep with 4-1 win

ATLANTA (AP) - Brad Hand threw seven strong innings and drove in two runs with sacrifice bunts and the Miami Marlins ended a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.



In the second inning, Hand (2-2) was retired at first base as Cole Gillespie scored from third. In the fifth, he drove home J.T. Realmuto with another good bunt. Braves first baseman Nick Swisher tried to scoop the bunt and shovel it to catcher A.J. Pierzynski, but it wasn't a clean play and Realmuto scored.



Hand had two career RBIs in 63 plate appearances entering the game. Dee Gordon and Christian Yelich had the other RBIs for the Marlins.



The Miami bullpen, which had been lit up for 12 runs in 11 innings in the first three games of the series, managed to preserve the win. A.J. Ramos pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up his 18th save.

