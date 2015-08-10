Wickens Drives in Career-High 6 RBIs in 14-2 Win Over Mobile

Starting pitcher DJ Baxendale pitched well for the Lookouts, only surrendering two runs on six hits in six innings of work. One of those runs came in the first inning on a Socrates Brito RBI double.

Down 1-0, the runs began flowing for the Lookouts in the bottom of the second when Kennys Vargas blasted his seventh homer of the season. In the third, Wickens began his path to his career day with a two-run single. The infielder drove in his third, fourth and fifth runs in the fourth on a bases clearing double to give the Lookouts the 7-1 lead. Wickens was not done as he drove in his sixth and final run in the sixth.

Wickens' sixth RBI helped break the game wide open. With no outs in that inning, the bases became loaded on a Hicks single. Vargas then poked one up the middle to bring home Wilkerson. After an Adam Brett Walker RBI, one run came home on a Travis Harrison single, and one on a bases loaded walk by Stuart Turner. The last two runs crossed home plate on a Mobile throwing error.

Up 14-2, Brandon Peterson and Alex Wimmers were able to close out the game for Chattanooga. The relievers combined to throw three shutout innings.

Monday, the two teams return for game four of the five game set. Right-hander Tim Shibuya will take on RHP Blayne Weller at 7:15 p.m.