Chattanooga's YCAP boxers bring home gold medals

INDEPENDENCE, MO (WRCB) -- Congratulations to Chattanooga YCAP boxers Slade Corvin and Roger Hilley, who went to the Ringside World Championships this weekend in Missouri and return home with gold medals.

The 18 year old, 108 pound Corvin defeated Kawelo Alcos of Waipahu, Hawaii in the Men's Youth Open 17-18 Age Division.

Meanwhile, the 132 pound, 21 year old Hilley defeated Eliseo Duran Jr. from Las Vegas, Nevada in the Men's Senior Open 19-40 Age Division.

Both boxers are coached by Andy Smith and Chad Henley, pictured here with each fighter.

Each pugilist now trains for the Elite Men's Olympic Qualifier, to be held in Philadelphia next month.