Kiffin sticks around for new challenges in Year 2 at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Lane Kiffin is back for Year 2 as Alabama's offensive coordinator, despite being up for at least one NFL job.



Kiffin faces a much different challenge this year with another search for a starting quarterback and no Amari Cooper. But for the Crimson Tide just having him back is good news.



Reportedly a candidate for the San Francisco 49ers' offensive coordinator job, Kiffin stuck with coach Nick Saban and the Tide.



He said Sunday at Alabama's media day that "this chapter wasn't over yet."



The former Southern California, Oakland Raiders and Tennessee Volunteers head coach guided one-year starting quarterback Blake Sims to a school record for passing yards en route to the national semifinals.



Gone are Sims, Cooper and seven other offensive starters.