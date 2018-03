JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - A West Tennessee woman who was Elvis Presley's private nurse is releasing a book about her life around him and his family.

The Jackson Sun reports (http://bit.ly/1J4ezvC) Letetia Henley Kirk lived on the grounds of Graceland - Presley's longtime Memphis home - with her husband and two young daughters from 1972 to 1983 and often traveled with Presley on tour.

Her book, titled "Taking Care of Elvis . Memories with Elvis as His Private Nurse and Friend," is a collection of short stories.

It also includes dozens of previously unpublished photos.

Kirk plans to release the book on Monday.

Information from: The Jackson Sun, http://www.jacksonsun.com

