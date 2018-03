HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has identified 49-year-old David Conley as the man who was taken into custody after eight people were found dead inside a northwest Harris County home Saturday night.

The sheriff's office will be holding a 3 p.m. press conference to provide more information.

Watch live: 3 p.m. press conference with Harris County Sheriff's Office

Around 9 p.m. deputies were called to a home at 2211 Falling Oaks, not far from Veterans Memorial and Fallbrook Drive, to perform a welfare check.

HCSO Spokesman Thomas Gilliland says when deputies arrived, no one responded at the front door. They then received more information that indicated a man in the home was wanted on a warrant for aggravated assault on a family member.