Monteagle Elementary hosts Tools for School

Monteagle Elementary School recently invited all families K-8th grade to come and shop for school supplies from school approved supply list at a reduced cost.

For a registration fee of $5.00 per child, the school provided parents with "school bucks" allowing them to shop for school supplies found on their grade specified list, at a big discount. School officials termed the event a big success, with supplies picked up for more than 200 students. Principal Janet Layne thanked MSSA, Morton Memorial, Mid Cumberland Ministries, and First Baptist Church of Monteagle for donations. She also expressed appreciation for volunteers who helped organize and staff the event.

The first day of classes will be Monday August 10.