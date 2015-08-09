FLW PARTNERS WITH EAST TENNESSEE ORGANIZATIONS FOR #NOOGASTRONG MEMORIAL FISHING TOURNAMENT

DAYTON, Tenn. - FLW, the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, has partnered with the Chattanooga Bass Association, Fish Dayton and the Hydrilla Hawgs to host the #NoogaStrong Memorial Bass Tournament on Lake Chickamauga, a bass-fishing tournament to benefit the families of the five soldiers who were killed in the July 2015 Chattanooga Naval Reserve terrorist attacks. One hundred-percent of the proceeds from the tournament will be donated to the families of the soldiers.



“We at FLW are honored to be a small part of the #NoogaStrong Memorial Tournament,” said Bill Taylor, FLW Senior Director of Tournament Operations. “We have a rich history with the Dayton and Chattanooga communities, so to have the opportunity to help these families is truly an honor and a privilege.”



FLW will partner in this event by providing the weigh-in stage and equipment, event staffing and promotional support.



“The community is excited to be able to partner with FLW, the Chattanooga Bass Association and the Hydrilla Hawgs to make this event as big as possible,” said Dennis Tumlin, Executive Director of the Rhea Economic & Tourism Council. “We hope to help these families as much as we can.”



The tournament will take place the morning of Sept. 12 at the Dayton Boat Dock in Dayton, Tennessee. The entry fee is $100 per 2-person team, and $75 for members of the military, veterans, law enforcement officials, EMTs and fire fighters. Participants, family, friends, and fans will also be able to purchase raffle tickets for a variety of items, participate in a silent auction and enjoy a plated lunch following weigh-in at the marina.



All prize money will be based on the amount of entry fees received.



Anyone wishing to register for the tournament, donate to the cause or find more information may do so by visiting NoogaStrong.fish.

