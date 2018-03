Chattanooga police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured one person, Sunday.

Just after midnight, officers responded to a local hospital on a report of an individual shot.

The victim identified as Michael Boone, 33 told officers that he was shot while walking in the 1300 block of Bradt Street.

He stated to police that he did not see any suspects or suspect vehicles at the time of the shooting. Boone suffered a single gunshot wound to his right buttock, he's expected to be okay.

Authorities tell Channel 3, Mr. Boone indicated to officers that he did not wish to further the discussion and that he had no additional information to share.

Chattanooga police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.