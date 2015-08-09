Hot and muggy through Monday. Pleasant mid week.

Good Sunday. Look for lots of heat and humidity building in today and tomorrow ahead of our next front. Today will get to 95, but with all the humidity it will feel more like 100-103 degrees. The peak time to avoid prolonged exposure outside will be from 3pm to 6pm. Skies will be mostly sunny all day.

Monday will be pretty much the same. We will be sweltering in the afternoon with the high reaching 95 again, and the heat index again just north of 100. Clouds will build through the day, and one or two spotty showers are possible. Monday night will see a front passing through, bringing more widely scattered showers and storms that could last into early Tuesday morning.

Most of Tuesday will see clearing skies with a high reaching 91. Humidity levels will be dropping Tuesday afternoon. That will lead to amazing weather for the rest of the week.

Wednesday will start with temps in the mid to upper 60s and low humidity which will make it feel awesome Wednesday morning. The afternoon will be nice also with plenty of sunshine and a high of 88.

The rest of the week will be about the same. Lower humidity, sunny skies, lows in the 60s, and highs in the upper 80s.

The weekend looks a little warmer in the low 90s with the humidity building back in a bit.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes.

SUNDAY:

8am... Sunny, 72

Noon... Sunny/Humid, 87

5pm... Sunny/Humid, 95