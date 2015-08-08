NY Cosmos B beats Chattanooga FC in OT 3-2

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- It appeared all the stars had aligned in favor of Chattanooga FC winning their first National Premier Soccer League championship Saturday night on their home pitch.

CFC playing host for the game despite the New York Cosmos B squad earning that right, being the top seed in play and points.

But Chattanooga's record crowds made NPSL and Cosmos brass agree that a title match at Finley Stadium was a more fitting setting for a championship.

They were correct, with Chattanooga FC and the Cosmos shattering the attendance record set the previous week at Finley.

Saturday's title match drew a crowd of 18,277 fans to Davenport Field.

But many would leave a bit teary eyed as the "Boys in Blue" ultimately fell to the Cosmos' secondary club 3-2.

The Cosmos' Ibrahim Diaby, who won Puma Player of the Game honors, drew the game's first blood late in the first half, redirecting the rebound save of Greg Hartley for a 1 nil advantage at the break.

But Chattanooga FC's Chris Ochieng would get the equalizer in the 69th minute to make it a 1 all draw, where it would stay until the end of regulation time.

In the first overtime period, Cosmos' Ibrahim Daiby would smoke a shot past Hartlley for a 2-1 lead, just 25 seconds in extended play time.

The Cosmos would add another before CFC's Samuel Goni scored, drawing CFC closer, but falling 3-2.

CFC ends the 2015 NPSL season with a 17-3-1 ledger.