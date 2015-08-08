Markakis gets 3 hits, hitting streak to 15 games in 7-2 win

ATLANTA (AP) - Rookie Mike Foltynewicz won for the first time in three starts since returning to the Braves rotation as Atlanta downed the slumping Miami Marlins 7-2 on Saturday night.



Nick Markakis had three hits and an RBI to extend his hitting streak to 15 games, the National League's longest active streak. His run-scoring single in the fifth inning gave the Braves the lead for good.



Foltynewicz (4-3) allowed two runs and five hits in 5 2-3 innings, walking four and hitting a batter while striking out three. The Braves have won five of seven.



Tom Koehler (8-9) started for the Marlins, who have lost six straight overall and six straight against the Braves. The Marlins' bullpen has surrendered 12 runs in 11 innings in the first three games of the series.

