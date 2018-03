Authorities in McMinn County are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

According to our sister station WBIR, the McMinn County E911 Center received a call reporting a shooting at 8:06 p.m. Saturday from a home on County Road 788. Sheriff Joe Guy said a domestic dispute turned violent.

One person was airlifted to the hospital. Deputies are looking for two men believed to be involved.

Authorities haven't released any more details at this time.