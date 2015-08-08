UPDATE: New sculpture honoring fallen servicemen coming to Chattanooga

UPDATE: The work on a six-story tall sculpture to honor the Chattanooga shooting victims should be complete by Tuesday. But we'll have to wait until the first of September for it to harden.

"We're just twisting the wire ties that holds the bar together," Peter Lundberg.

It takes 3,000 twisties to tighten the metal rods.

"We can get ready to lower that in, you guys are doing well," said Lundberg.

Artist Peter Lundberg watched the news coverage from his home in Vermont and wanted to use his talent to help.

On Saturday, he and his team carved a formation in the ground. They took rocks out, to make room for steel and concrete.

"It's been going very well, we've been working hard," said Lundberg.

The team is on day four and the heat hasn't slowed them down. 35 yards of soil pushed aside to make room for the sculpture that will stand 60 feet high.

The art honors the five servicemen killed in the July 16th shooting.

"Of course I need this to be as strong as it can be, and stand strong you know," said Lundberg

Once he finishes the hard part, comes the big surprise.

"It's a little bit like a birth in a way, because I don't even know what the outlook will be," said Lundberg.

As far as a name, Lundberg says he's still thinking about that.

"Initially I kind of thought of naming it 'Five Anchors Strong', but I haven't decided yet," said Lundberg.

On Tuesday, the concrete will be poured into this space. It will harden for two weeks.

The sculpture will be raised on September 1 and the public will be invited to the ceremony.

