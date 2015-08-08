Allmendinger wins Watkins Glen pole, edging Truex

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) - AJ Allmendinger has won the Sprint Cup pole at Watkins Glen International.



Allmendinger also won the pole on the road course at Sonoma in June. He turned a fast lap of 127.839 mph to edge Martin Truex Jr. for the top spot. It's his fourth pole in Sprint Cup.



Five-time Watkins Glen winner Tony Stewart qualified third. He was competing less than 24 hours after the family of a driver struck and killed by Stewart's car on an upstate New York dirt track a year ago filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the NASCAR star.



Kevin Harvick was fourth, followed by Jeff Gordon, Kyle Larson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch, Jimmie Johnson and Austin Dillon. Brad Keselowski and Justin Allgaier rounded out the top 12.

