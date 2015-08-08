Austin Peay baseball coach arrested in prostitution sting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The long-time head baseball coach at Austin Peay State University has been arrested in a prostitution sting.



Police say Gary McClure responded to an online ad and made contact with an undercover Clarksville Police officer. The Leaf-Chronicle reports (leafne.ws/1MTUp8w) McClure was arrested Friday after arriving at a location given by the officer.



He was booked into Montgomery County Jail on one charge of patronizing prostitution and released on a $250 bond.



The university says in a statement that McClure has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation.



According to the arrest warrant, McClure responded to an ad on Backpage.com.



McClure was promoted to head coach of the baseball team in 1988, and has led the Governors to six NCAA regional appearances.