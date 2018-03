TUPELO, Miss. (AP) - Tupelo and Memphis are both gearing up for Elvis Presley Week and now the U.S. Postal Service is getting involved.

"The Music Icons: Elvis Presley Commemorative Forever Stamp" goes on sale next week. The stamp features a black-and-white image of the young "King of Rock 'n' Roll."

On Wednesday, there will be a dedication ceremony at Graceland in Memphis.

On Thursday, the stamp goes on sale in Tupelo with a dedication ceremony at the Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo.

Some souvenir envelopes from the 1993 commemorative issue of the Elvis Presley Stamp will also be on sale.

Presley was born in Tupelo on Jan. 8, 1935, and moved to Memphis with his parents at age 13. He was 42 when he died Aug. 16, 1977, in Memphis.

