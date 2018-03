ATLANTA (AP) - Health officials in Georgia have confirmed the state's first human case of West Nile virus of the season.

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Friday said the patient is an adult from the Atlanta area who has already recovered.

The agency says most people get the virus get it after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Health officials urged Georgians to take precautions against mosquito bites.

Ways to avoid bites include: limiting outdoor activity at dusk and dawn; reducing the amount of exposed skin; using insect repellent containing DEET; emptying containers of standing water; and making sure doors and windows fit tightly.

Symptoms usually develop three to 15 days after a bite by an infected mosquito and include headache, fever, neck discomfort, aches, swollen lymph nodes and a rash.

