Kepler's HR powers Lookouts to 7-6 win over Mobile

Despite a early one-run cushion Lee stumbled a bit in the second inning, the southpaw gave up a lead-off double to Zach Borenstein who scored later in the inning on a RBI single. Jack Reinheimer then boosted a two-run home run to left field. In the bottom of the inning, the Lookouts cut the lead down to one on a Heiker Meneses sacrifice fly.

With the score 3-2, Lee settled into a rhythm and finished the day only allowing those early runs in eight innings. The eight innings ties a season-high which was set on 7/4 against the Jacksonville Suns.

Trailing in the sixth inning, Chattanooga began to battle back. Meneses led the charge with a single to begin the comeback. After a Polanco walk, Kepler launched his seventh homer of the season to give the team the lead. The outfielder is now hitting .334 this year which is the second highest average in the league only behind Wilson Contreras' average of.342.

In the bottom of the seventh, Jorge Polanco delivered two more runs to give the team a four-run cushion. Polanco's two-run hit turned out to be important as the BayBears rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth. Reliever J.T. Chargois closed out the game with a strikeout to secure the victory. Along with Kepler and Lee, Kennys Vargas also had a big night for the home team going 3-for-3 with two walks, a single, a double and a triple.

Tomorrow, the 10-game homestand continues as the team welcomes dancing sensation BBoy McCoy to AT&T Field. Saturday's contest is set for 7:15p.m. and fans will get to see RHP Alex Slegers make his Lookouts debut against RHP Ed Garcia.