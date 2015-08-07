Markakis leads Braves to 6-3 win over Marlins - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Markakis leads Braves to 6-3 win over Marlins

ATLANTA (AP) - Nick Markakis had three hits, including a tie-breaking two-run double in the seventh inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the struggling Miami Marlins 6-3 on Friday night.
    
Markakis extended his hitting streak to 14 games, finishing 3 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs as the Braves erased a 3-2 deficit in the seventh to win for the fourth time in six games.
    
Ross Detwiler (1-5) earned the win after coming in for starter Julio Teheran with two outs in the seventh. Arodys Vizcaino picked up his second career save with a scoreless ninth inning.
    
The Marlins have lost five straight and are 5-16 since the All-Star break.
    
Rookie Kendry Flores (0-1) took the loss in relief of Jose Fernandez, who remained unbeaten in six starts since returning from Tommy John surgery. Fernandez gave up two runs, four hits and a walk while striking out six in five innings. He was removed after 76 pitches. In his previous start, he threw 112.
 

