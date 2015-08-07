UPDATE: Driver in deadly crash charged with meth trafficking

UPDATE: After a week of searching, Benjamin Brewer was captured by U.S. Marshals at a shopping center Friday in Lexington, Kentucky.

Brewer had been on the run for about 5 days, when he was arrested for his involvement in the crash that killed six people. The arrest came just one day after he was added to Tennessee's Top 10 Most Wanted List.



When he was arrested, Brewer was in possession of more than two grams of meth, xanax and a large, undetermined amount of cash.

Officials say he kicked out a squad car side window after they put him in the backseat of a patrol car.

The 39-year-old truck driver faced a judge Monday afternoon, pleading not guilty to drug and criminal mischief charges filed by the Lexington Police Department.

Last week a Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted Brewer on six counts of vehicular homicide and DUI for narcotics. His truck killed six people including two children on I-75 in Ooletwah back in June.

Police want Brewer back in Chattanooga to face a trial but first, he has to face these new drug charges out of Kentucky.

In a jailhouse interview, Brewer's fiancé Charity Pennington, who was inside of the semi at the time of the crash and arrested with Brewer Friday night, says she and Brewer had no idea he was wanted by authorities.

"I come to Lexington quite often, I like Victoria Secrets and there is better restaurants in Lexington," said Pennington. "I didn't know what in the world was going on. I just saw the vehicle in front of me come charging through the parking lot. I had no idea what was going on."

Authorities won't say what led them to the shopping center Friday night.

In a preliminary report, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration stated that Brewer had meth in his system at the time of the crash. Pennington denies that claim, she says Brewer did not cause the crash and he was not on drugs.

"There was other vehicles that wrecked in front of us, we were part of a chain reaction collision," said Pennington. "He was involved in the crash, he hit the barrier wall to keep from hitting cars."

Pennington and Brewer are both charged with trafficking meth. Brewer also faces criminal mischief charges for damaging the patrol car.

His next court date in Kentucky is scheduled for August 19. Even if he posts the $25,000 bond there, he won't be free.

Officials say because he is a fugitive from Tennessee, there is a "holder" placed on him.

