Burglary at Boyd Buchanan School

Police say an 11-year-old boy was with Deshunn Cummings and Cameron Barnett when they broke through a classroom window at Boyd Buchanan School. Cummings, Barnett, and a 17-year-old were charged in the crime.

“We're talking about a laptop cart which had approximately 20 MacBooks on it, and an additional 30 iPads that were on another cart,” said Mike Kirk, Director of Operations, Boyd Buchanan School.

School surveillance cameras caught the entire act in process, but it was a neighbor who saw the car parked outside the main entrance to the school who alerted police. When police arrived the suspects were inside the car, police say they complied with their orders.

“With the citizens of Chattanooga calling in and giving us information is wonderful,” said Rebecca Crites, Sgt., Chattanooga Police Department.

School officials tell Channel 3 a door that held the MacBooks was unlocked. The suspects tried to steal iPads too but could not unlock the cart that held them. Instead, they tried to roll the entire cart to their getaway car.

“Well it's disappointing our students are getting ready to come to school and use the technology we provided for them,” said Crites.

Mike Kirk, Director of Operations says the school is thankful to the person who dialed 911. He says they are glad the suspects didn't get away and are looking forward to next school year.

“We are ready to open the doors to our students and looking forward to a terrific year,” said Kirk.

The school says they have recently installed additional security features within the last week. School starts back for students next Thursday.

The two adults and one juvenile were transported to Hamilton County Jail. Their charges are theft, vandalism, and burglary.

Chattanooga Police tells Channel 3 that the Juvenile Detention Center does not accept any children under the age of 12.

The investigators determined that, in this case, there was not enough probable cause to charge the 11-year-old.