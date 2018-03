PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) - Dollywood has announced a new $22 million ride that the theme park says will be the world's fastest wooden roller coaster.

The eastern Tennessee park says the Lightning Rod, themed after a 1950s-era hot rod, should be ready for visitors in March 2016.

The Lighting Rod will launch riders up 20 stories from a standstill to 45 mph and riders will get 20 seconds of airtime along the 3,800-foot track. The park says the coaster will hit a top speed of 73 mph on a 165-foot drop.

The $22 million price tag marks the largest single investment in the Dollywood Co.'s history.

Entertainer Dolly Parton opened Dollywood in 1986 in Pigeon Forge near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

