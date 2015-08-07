Vols welcome Von Pearson back to team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee has reinstated wide receiver Von Pearson to its football team, two days after prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against him in connection with a rape investigation.



Tennessee announced on the football team's official Twitter account Friday afternoon that Pearson had been reinstated. Pearson's lawyer, Chris Coffey, didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.



Pearson had been suspended from the team since Knoxville police issued a report April 24 naming him as a suspect in a rape investigation. Tennessee coach Butch Jones and Coffey had said that Pearson also was suspended from school.



Knox County district attorney general Charme Allen announced Wednesday that "after a thorough review of the investigation, I have decided there is insufficient evidence to sustain a criminal prosecution against Von Pearson."

