Braves reacquire Bourn in 3-player deal with Cleveland

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Braves reacquired outfielder Michael Bourn in a trade Friday with Cleveland, also landing outfielder Nick Swisher while dealing third baseman Chris Johnson to the Indians.
    
Cleveland sent cash to the Braves as well, helping cover the hefty contracts of the players coming to Atlanta.
    
Bourn was acquired by the Braves at the 2011 trade deadline and made the All-Star Game the following season before signing with Cleveland as a free agent. He is hitting .246 with 19 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.
    
Swisher, another former All-Star, is batting just .198 with two homers and eight RBIs. He is currently on an injury rehab assignment in the minors.
    
Johnson has played sparingly for the Braves this season. He has a .235 average with two homers and 11 RBIs.
 

