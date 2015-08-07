DSC Roadrunners sign Mississippi JUCO Star Antonio Finley

DALTON, GA (dsroadrunners.com) --Dalton State basketball coach Tony Ingle has announced the signing of Antonio Finley of East Mississippi Community College to the 2015-2016 Roadrunner squad.

The Meridian native reached double figures in 22 of 25 games for the Lions. Finley helped to lead Coach Mark White’s team to a two-year composite record of 38-15, including back-to-back semifinal round berths in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 23 Tournament.

The leading scorer for EMCC at 16.7 points per game also led the NJCAA with an average of 4.3 made three-pointers per game with 103 treys in 282 attempts (37%) on the year.

“Antonio is a very competitive player that has a very good shooting touch as was evident in the six three-points he made in the Mississippi junior college all-star game,” said Ingle. “He is also a high character young man that can give us depth at the shooting guard position.”

Dalton State basketball is the defending NAIA National Champions, winning the trophy in their first season on post-season eligibility. Coach Tony Ingle’s teams have only played two seasons and have tallied a record of 58-8. The Roadrunners begin the 2015-16 campaign with the Blue and White scrimmage at Mashburn Arena on Tuesday, October 27th at 7:00 p.m.

