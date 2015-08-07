Titans' Walker needs dozen stitches after collision - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Titans' Walker needs dozen stitches after collision

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker says he'll be just fine after a collision with safety Da'Norris Searcy left him needing 12 stitches to close a cut in his left thumb.
    
Walker also was preparing to be checked Thursday by a hand specialist to be sure.
    
The tight end sliced his thumb in practice Thursday afternoon going over the middle for a ball from Marcus Mariota when Searcy hit him, breaking up the pass. Walker immediately grabbed at his left hand, but the veteran stayed on the field for a play before going to the locker room with a trainer.
    
Walker led the Titans both with 63 receptions and 890 yards receiving last season.

