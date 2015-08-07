Dalton State Golf set to play The Carpet Capital Collegiate

ROCKY FACE, GA (dsroadrunners.com) --The Dalton State men’s golf team is including the Carpet Capital Collegiate Classic Golf Tournament in the fall schedule… or should we say, The Carpet Capital Collegiate Classic is including the Roadrunners in the annual fall outing September 11th 13th at The Farm.

“It’s a big deal,” Dalton State Director of Golf Ben Rickett said of the invitation. “We would like to thank everyone at the Carpet Capital Collegiate. It is a true honor getting to play In the event this year. The guys are excited about the opportunity.”

Teams scheduled to play this year include Auburn, Alabama, Florida, defending NCAA Division I champions Louisiana State, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee from the Southeastern Conference; Georgia Tech, Clemson and North Carolina from the Athletic Coast Conference; Kennesaw State and North Florida of the Atlantic Sun; Chattanooga from the Southern Conference and South Florida of the American Athletic Conference.

Dalton State will open the season on September 4th and 5th at the Blue Raider Fall Kick-Off, hosted by Lindsey Wilson, at The Pines Golf Club in Columbia, Ky. The Roadrunners will travel to Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta for the Thomas Invitational on September 28th and 29th and finish the fall schedule in the Chick-Fil-A Invitational, hosted by Berry College, on October 18th and 20th at Stonebridge Golf Club in Rome, Ga.

Three seniors, two juniors and a sophomore return for Dalton State. Chatsworth native Chase Jones, Levi Nix from Bluffton, SC and Anthony D’Angelo from Long Beach, MS. are the seniors. Returning as juniors are NAIA National Tournament Individual Champion Sean Elliott from Westfield, NJ and Austin Hughes from Vancouver, BC. Dalton Johnson from Forsyth is a sophomore.

The Roadrunners added one new player to an already strong roster from last season. Freshman Adam Morris was Most Valuable Golfer during each of his four years at North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw.

“The schedule follows the same trend that we have had the last couple of years,” said Rickett. “We’re preparing the guys for the national championship. It’s a new season and I am excited about this season. As always, we’re taking it one tournament at a time.”

