UTC Soccer & Volleyball's "meet & greet" set for Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (gomocs.com) --- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s soccer team, along with the volleyball squad, will sign autographs Saturday afternoon at Hamilton Place Mall during the tax-free weekend.

The soccer team will sign posters and hand out schedule cards to fans outside of Belk at the Mall from 3 – 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon along with the volleyball team who will be there from 4 – 6 p.m.

“We’re excited to get out there and meet people, shake hands and say hello,” women’s soccer head coach Gavin McKinney said. “Hopefully we’ll get some people out there for our first game on August 23rd which is big for us. Everybody in town knows the US Women’s National Team is playing on the 19th. We’re hoping people will want to come out to support us as well.

“Hopefully we will meet some people at Hamilton Place who want to be UTC soccer fans.”

The Mocs open the season Sunday, August 23 against Austin Peay at Finley Stadium. Come to the Chattanooga Market to “Meet the Mocs” then make your way to the stadium to cheer local and cheer on the Mocs against the Governors at 2 p.m.

