TVA ordered to keep regulators in loop on coal ash

In a Dec. 22, 2008, photograph, a home is engulfed near the TVA Kingston Fossil Plant in Roane County after the failure of a dike that unleashed more than 5.4 million cubic yards of coal ash sludge. Photo by J. Miles Cary/News Sentinel

NASHVILLE (AP) - The state Department of Environment and Conservation has issued an order directing the Tennessee Valley Authority to keep it abreast of coal disposal efforts across the state.

Commissioner Bob Martineau said in a release Friday that the goal of the order is to ensure that the public utility is meeting all state and federal requirements in addressing historical coal ash disposal sites.

The order requires TVA to provide public notice and opportunity to comment on its environmental investigation plans and for all corrective action-risk assessment plans.

The department said its order goes beyond the federal coal combustion residual rule by requiring the TVA to appropriately address disposal at sites that existed before they were subject to regulation, and at all current and former surface water impoundments that contain coal ash.

