UPDATE: Woman charged with falsifying rape report against Cleveland police officer

UPDATE: The woman who accused a Cleveland police officer of a sexual assault has been charged with a false report, a class D felony in Tennessee.

Kimberly May Minor (aka Kimberly Cordell) appeared at SkyRidge Medical Center and reported that she had been the victim of a sexual assault.

Minor reported to the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office that she had been raped by Carlton Walls in Sevier County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation interviewed witnesses and collected evidence during their investigation.

Minor was arrested Wednesday by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Her bond was set at $5,000 pending her appearance in Criminal Court for Bradley County.

