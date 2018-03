Dolly Parton announced Friday plans to build the world's first and fastest wood launched roller coaster at her Dollywood theme park.

Called Lightning Rod and costing $22 million, it will be the single largest attraction investment in the park.

The 20-story coaster has a 1,500 horsepower launch that shoots passengers out at 45 miles per hour.

It features 90-degree turns and 12 "significant air time moments."

"That means for less than one-third of the ride, your seat will be off the seat," Dollywood spokesman Pete Owens told a crowd at The Pines Theatre. "For the other two-thirds, you will be on the edge of your seat."