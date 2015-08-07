UPDATE: Third woman turns herself in after special needs child found in cage

UPDATE: A third woman has surrendered to the Murray County Sheriff's Office in connection with the horrific case of a special needs child who was found in a makeshift cage in a Chatsworth home.

Sixty-four year-old Gloria Brown had a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon, where she has been charged with false imprisonment and cruelty to children in the 1st degree.

PREVIOUS STORY: A chain link fence and no trespassing signs surround the perimeter of this home on Bahamas Drive.

Toys scattered throughout the front yard make it easy to blend in with the rest of the neighborhood.

But nothing could have prepared investigators for what they found inside: two makeshift cages that made two special needs children prisoners inside their own home.

“Some parts of the home, where the two cages apparatuses were in were less than anyone would want to live in,” GBI Investigator Greg Ramey said.

Investigators say the eight year-old girl and 11 year-old boy had been living in the cages “for some time.”

The mother of both children, Stephanie Stone, and another woman, Wanda Redfern, are in jail without bail.

Elaine Roberts has lived across the street for several years. She says nothing unusual happens here. But Thursday law enforcement vehicles lined the street.

“Two kids in cages that close to me? I just couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Roberts noticed the toys in the front yard but never any kids playing.

“I really don’t think the school bus has even stopped down there. I really don’t know,” she added.

Roberts says the children’s grandmother used to help with the kids before she was killed in a car crash within the last couple of years.

The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services investigated the home in June, but it’s unclear if any charges were made at that time.

The two children are in the custody of DCFS and are being checked. Officials say the children are in "good" condition.

As investigators continue to piece together how this situation happened, they tell Channel 3 more arrests could be made in the future.

PREVIOUS STORY: A morning news conference Friday outlined the horrific details of two special needs children that were kept in cages in a Chatsworth, GA home.

A series of calls to the Murray County Sheriff's Office Thursday led to a further investigation of the home and conditions.

The two children, an eight year-old girl and an 11 year-old boy had been living in the cages “for some time” according to investigators who spoke to Channel 3.

When investigators arrived at the home early Friday morning, they found the boy inside a homemade cage composed of two twin beds stacked on top of each other.

"Metal hinges and different things were put together to hold them in place. They actually had some wire ties and plastic zip ties that were holding things in place," GBI Investigator Greg Ramey said.

As the investigation continued, they discovered a second cage where the young girl was apparently kept.

"A wooden type bed with rails, but there had been some wood added to it with some metal shelving added to it and secured to it to use as a cage," Ramey added.

Investigators believe the children had been living in these conditions "for some period of time."

Living conditions in parts of the home were described as "okay" but other parts, like the rooms where the cages were found, "less than what anyone would want to live in."

Stephanie Elizabeth Stone has been charged with 1st degree cruelty to children, false imprisonment, and possession of a controlled substance.

Wanda Sue Redfern was also arrested for 1st degree cruelty to children and false imprisonment.

Stone is the mother of the two children.

Both women remain in custody and no bond has been set at this time.

A third person may be connected to this case, but investigators did not elaborate.

The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services investigated the home in June, but it’s unclear if any charges were made at that time.

The two children are in the custody of DCFS and are being checked. Officials say the children are in "good" condition.

PREVIOUS STORY: Two people have been arrested on charges of cruelty to children and false imprisonment charges after a special needs child was found in a makeshift cage in a Murray County home.

One person was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Murray Sheriff's Office deputies and Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to a residence in Murray county for a welfare check and discovered a special needs child imprisoned in a makeshift caged enclosure.

A second caged enclosure was discovered. Authorities believe that at some point, the enclosure housed a second female child.

The Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Division of Family and Children Services and the Conasauga District Attorney’s office are involved in the investigation.