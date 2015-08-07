A very fishy score at one restaurant, and two perfect inspection - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

A very fishy score at one restaurant, and two perfect inspections

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

We had a few good weeks as Hamilton County Restaurant Inspectors reported no failing grades. I mean, a lot of high scores were being reported, and that still holds true this week.
 
Unfortunately, we do have a failing grade among the 20 restaurants visited this week. If you like sushi, let's hope this one restaurant cleans things up a bit. Remember, a failing grade is any score lower than a 70.
 
Sekisui in downtown Chattanooga has ten days to correct all critical violations. They score a 66. There, inspectors found: 

  • Chicken out of safe temperature range
  • The walk in cooler wasn't cold enough
  • Employees were not washing their hands between plastic glove changes
  • Cutting boards were not cleaned between using raw fish and other foods
  • Floors and walls need cleaning
  • Raw food was being stored above ready to eat food 
  • Inspectors also saw evidence of cockroaches

 The high score of the week is a tie and there's no better score than a 100 at the Subway on Brainerd Road and Moe's Southwest Grill on Highway 153. Great work by all of these dedicated employees.
 
If you have complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, or day care, even the place where you workout call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110. 

Someone there will personally handle your complaint weekdays between 8:00am and 4:00pm. 

Have a great weekend and enjoy your meal!

