A very fishy score at one restaurant, and two perfect inspections

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -
We had a few good weeks as Hamilton County Restaurant Inspectors reported no failing grades. I mean, a lot of high scores were being reported, and that still holds true this week.
Unfortunately, we do have a failing grade among the 20 restaurants visited this week. If you like sushi, let's hope this one restaurant cleans things up a bit. Remember, a failing grade is any score lower than a 70.
Sekisui in downtown Chattanooga has ten days to correct all critical violations. They score a 66. There, inspectors found:
- Chicken out of safe temperature range
- The walk in cooler wasn't cold enough
- Employees were not washing their hands between plastic glove changes
- Cutting boards were not cleaned between using raw fish and other foods
- Floors and walls need cleaning
- Raw food was being stored above ready to eat food
- Inspectors also saw evidence of cockroaches
The high score of the week is a tie and there's no better score than a 100 at the Subway on Brainerd Road and Moe's Southwest Grill on Highway 153. Great work by all of these dedicated employees.
If you have complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, or day care, even the place where you workout call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110.
Someone there will personally handle your complaint weekdays between 8:00am and 4:00pm.
Have a great weekend and enjoy your meal!