A very fishy score at one restaurant, and two perfect inspections

We had a few good weeks as Hamilton County Restaurant Inspectors reported no failing grades. I mean, a lot of high scores were being reported, and that still holds true this week.



Unfortunately, we do have a failing grade among the 20 restaurants visited this week. If you like sushi, let's hope this one restaurant cleans things up a bit. Remember, a failing grade is any score lower than a 70.



Sekisui in downtown Chattanooga has ten days to correct all critical violations. They score a 66. There, inspectors found:

Chicken out of safe temperature range

The walk in cooler wasn't cold enough

Employees were not washing their hands between plastic glove changes

Cutting boards were not cleaned between using raw fish and other foods

Floors and walls need cleaning

Raw food was being stored above ready to eat food

Inspectors also saw evidence of cockroaches

The high score of the week is a tie and there's no better score than a 100 at the Subway on Brainerd Road and Moe's Southwest Grill on Highway 153. Great work by all of these dedicated employees.



If you have complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, or day care, even the place where you workout call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110.

Someone there will personally handle your complaint weekdays between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

Have a great weekend and enjoy your meal!