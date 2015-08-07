Mostly cloudy today and hot this weekend

Good Friday! Most of the expected rain yesterday took a dive to the south. We are heading into a hot, dry period that will last through the weekend.

For today, we will have a high of 87 as skies remain mostly cloudy. There is a slight chance for a drizzle or two through the day.

Saturday, skies will clear out, but the heat will really ramp up as the high soars to 93 degrees. The heat index will be in the upper 90s during the afternoon.

Sunday will be even hotter with a high of 96. The heat index Sunday could top out at 100. Both mornings lows will hover around 70.

Monday, after a high of 95, a front will bring in some late day scattered showers and storms that will last into Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon we will start to see some slightly cooler and drier air trickling in. The high Tuesday will reach 90 as skies clear through the day. Wednesday through Friday highs will be in the upper 80s with sunshine and lower humidity.

David Karnes

FRIDAY:

8am... Mostly Cloudy, 72

Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 78

5pm... Mostly Cloudy, 87