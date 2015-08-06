Three weeks after Chattanooga tragedy, support still apparent

Just three weeks after a gunman opened fire at two of Chattanooga’s military facilities leaving five servicemen dead, the strength of the community is still apparent during a vigil and prayer walk put on by the Scenic City Women’s Network.

“We know that there are families that are hurting and we hurt together. We hurt for them and we sympathize with them,” Deborah Gunn said.

After bowing their heads in prayer, the group hit the pavement led by the Red Bank High School JROTC Color Guard, walking to the place where the five servicemen spent their final moments.

Even though the Naval and Marine Reserve Center is back open, boarded windows, barricades and a new gate are reminders of what happened.

For Gunn, it hits close to home.

Her brother-in-law works here and was supposed to be inside when the gunman opened fire. But a last minute decision sent him to Dalton instead.

“The first thought is just thankfulness, for God’s protection for him and God’s protection for his family. And I don’t know what else to say for that, just thank God,” she said.

Gunn carries a heavy heart for the victims and their families in this tragedy and that’s why she chose to be here.

Gatherings like this one are an example that time may heal but Chattanooga will never forget.

There are still ways you can help those families through the Chattanooga Heroes Fund and the 7/16 Freedom Fund.