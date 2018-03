A fire in Tuscaloosa has claimed the life of two men, one being a Hixson man.

It happened around 4:00 a.m. Thursday.

The Fire Marshal told the NBC affiliate in Birmingham, the fire also spread to the house next door.

A third person inside the home managed to escape.

The men are identified as 27-year-old Jonathan Mark Seale of Tuscaloosa and 30-year-old Clark Stewart Jackson of Hixson, Tennessee.

Clark was a 2003 graduate of Red Bank High School.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.