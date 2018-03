It's back to school for several districts in our area, but for one local school, there's some celebrating to do before they hit the books.

East Side Elementary School was recently named a reward school for the 2014-2015 school year.

That means they placed in the top 5-percent of schools in the state for academic achievement and annual growth.

Teachers at East Side say they're extremely proud of the accomplishment.

Stephanie Hinton, East Side Principal, "We're celebrating because the teachers worked very hard last year. The teachers showed tremendous growth and we're celebrating today, so this is a great way to begin the year."

Along with East Side, 10 other schools in our area were named reward schools. Thursday was the first day back for teachers in Hamilton County. The first day for students is one week from today.