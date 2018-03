Chattanooga Police and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are looking for suspects who have stolen trailers, some hauling boats or large construction equipment. The thefts have been going on for several weeks.

The vehicles possibly involved in the crimes are:

The driver of a green Ford F-150 truck has reportedly stolen 2 boats and a v-nose enclosed trailer.

The driver of a black Ford F-150 not only stole the trailer in the picture, but also a skid-steer from the Alton Park area.

Law enforcement reminds trailer or boat owners to make sure their vehicles are secured. They encourage owners to place identifying mark(s) in a hidden spot which only the owner would know the location of. These secret identifying marks help to identify the vehicle or conveyance in the event the serial number is removed.

If you have any information about these crimes call police.