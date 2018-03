Benjamin Brewer, the truck driver charged in the Interstate 75 fatal accident in June has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Top 10 Most Wanted.

Brewer is wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department, the U. S. Marshals Service, and the TBI after an indictment was handed down by the Hamilton County Grand Jury earlier this week. Brewer is charged with six counts of Vehicular Homicide, four counts of Reckless Aggravated Assault, one count of DUI by Impairment of Narcotics, one count of Speeding, and one count of False Report of Duty Status.

Anyone with information about Brewer’s whereabouts is urged to call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.