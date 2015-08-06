Police: Man tries killing estranged wife by crashing into her house

According to police in Soddy-Daisy, a man tried killing his wife by driving his truck into her house.

It happened in the 700 block of Northbrook Dr. early Thursday morning. Thomas Jenkins, 49, of Sale Creek is charged with attempted first degree murder.

Jenkins' estranged wife spoke with Channel 3 about the terrifying moments when the truck came crashing through the front door.

"Everything was a blur, and then next thing I know, everything just went everywhere," said Teresa Jenkins, who has an order of protection out against her estranged husband.

But according to police, that didn't stop Jenkins from trying to break into Teresa's home.

"He tried to kick it in, he tried to beat through the door. I ran upstairs and called the police. Next thing I know, I come downstairs, and he drove the truck through the front door," she explained.

Teresa was standing on the third step of her entry way when police say the truck driven by Jenkins came crashing through the front door of her house.

"I felt glass. I felt the heat off the truck. He was right there at the steps. I ran and went to my bedroom, and he backed up. I don't know what made me, but I took off running out the door, and I just kept running," she explained.

Just seconds before the truck rammed through the front door, Teresa was standing behind the door, trying to hold it shut.

The police report notes a large dent and a muddy footprint where Jenkins first tried kicking in the door. Several hours after Jenkins drove off, he was taken into custody by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. Investigators were at the victim's sister's home, where he showed up after making threatening phone calls.

The two are currently going through a divorce, and Teresa has an order of protection taken out against her estranged husband after a history of threats and violence.

Court records show Jenkins previously violated it in February.

"And now it's this," Teresa said, pointing to her damaged home. "Hopefully he'll never be back."

"It's total destruction," she said.

Jenkins is also charged with aggravated assault, attempted aggravated burglary, felony reckless endangerment, and vandalism over $10,000.

He is being held in the Hamilton County Jail on $205,000 bond and is set to be arraigned on his charges next week.